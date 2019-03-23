Alethea Capital Management LLC Has $828,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 199.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.2% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 460.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 351.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $1,524,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,599,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.79.

PEP stock opened at $120.72 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $122.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 69.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

