Albany International Corp. (AIN) Position Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Albany International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 31,328 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Albany International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Albany International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Albany International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,593,000 after purchasing an additional 33,347 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AIN opened at $70.27 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $57.95 and a 12 month high of $82.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.09). Albany International had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $251.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textile and materials processing businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, dryer fabrics, and process belts.

