Air Lease Corp (AL) Receives $58.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Air Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Air Lease and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,685,000 after purchasing an additional 91,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,979,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Air Lease by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Air Lease by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 304,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 92,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,059,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,020,000 after acquiring an additional 538,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $449.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.55 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Research analysts predict that Air Lease will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.30%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.