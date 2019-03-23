Air Canada Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Air Canada in a report released on Monday, March 18th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AC. Cowen increased their target price on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Air Canada from C$36.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC increased their target price on Air Canada from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Air Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.00.

AC opened at C$31.61 on Thursday. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$20.33 and a 12-month high of C$35.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.68.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.20 billion.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Express and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.