Air Canada (AC) Earns Buy Rating from Cormark

Cormark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a C$47.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.00.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada stock opened at C$31.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.24. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$20.33 and a 1-year high of C$35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.68.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.20 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Canada will post 4.8000002425774 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Express and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.