Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 196.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,792 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.40% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $10,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,858,000 after acquiring an additional 58,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,251,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,871,000 after acquiring an additional 109,849 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,251,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,871,000 after acquiring an additional 109,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,292,000 after acquiring an additional 38,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,096,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,796,000 after acquiring an additional 291,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $641,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Biller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,896,700. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $99.82. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.38.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.07. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 366.61%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 200.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGIO. BidaskClub cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/agios-pharmaceuticals-inc-agio-shares-bought-by-two-sigma-investments-lp.html.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.