Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARPO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ARPO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

ARPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, National Securities downgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARPO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.12. 839,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,574. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01.

In other Aerpio Pharmaceuticals news, Director Muneer A. Satter purchased 60,000 shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Muneer A. Satter purchased 63,818 shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $149,972.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 243,818 shares of company stock worth $489,572. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,131,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 28,265 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,331,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,331,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.