Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Trading Up 7.4%

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) shares were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $49.25. Approximately 1,062,790 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 695,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AERI shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $507,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,466,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,928,000 after purchasing an additional 835,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,887,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,281,000 after purchasing an additional 436,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,887,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,281,000 after purchasing an additional 436,964 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,133,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,936,000 after purchasing an additional 356,484 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $10,815,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Trading Up 7.4%” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/aerie-pharmaceuticals-aeri-trading-up-7-4.html.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.