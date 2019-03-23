Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Trading Up 7.4%

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) shares were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $49.25. Approximately 1,062,790 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 695,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.86.
Several research analysts have issued reports on AERI shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.17.
The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.97.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,466,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,928,000 after purchasing an additional 835,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,887,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,281,000 after purchasing an additional 436,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,887,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,281,000 after purchasing an additional 436,964 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,133,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,936,000 after purchasing an additional 356,484 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $10,815,000.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AERI)
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
