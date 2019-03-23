aelf (ELF) Market Cap Reaches $47.99 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00004264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, IDEX, GOPAX and BCEX. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $47.99 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00378530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025072 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.01659972 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00231367 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005031 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.io . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Tokenomy, Binance, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, GOPAX, Huobi, Kucoin, Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox, CoinTiger, BigONE, DDEX, Kyber Network, OKEx, Koinex, Gate.io, BCEX, Allbit, Bithumb and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

