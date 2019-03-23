AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,074,000 after buying an additional 30,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,817,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $168.79 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $139.15 and a 1-year high of $182.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4285 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/ae-wealth-management-llc-trims-position-in-vanguard-consumer-discretionary-etf-vcr.html.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.