AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,537 Shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,234,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,404,403,000 after acquiring an additional 108,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,426 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,863,034,000 after acquiring an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,036,426 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,863,034,000 after acquiring an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Tesla by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,817,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,805,014,000 after acquiring an additional 726,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,322,358 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,771,281,000 after acquiring an additional 505,076 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $264.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.37. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $244.59 and a 1-year high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. JMP Securities set a $408.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.38.

In other Tesla news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.64, for a total value of $4,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,403,644.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.10, for a total transaction of $306,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,740 shares of company stock valued at $36,398,588. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

