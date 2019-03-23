AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,364 Shares of BCE Inc. (BCE)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,364 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 44.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

BCE stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. BCE had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.604 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.93%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,364 Shares of BCE Inc. (BCE)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/ae-wealth-management-llc-sells-20364-shares-of-bce-inc-bce.html.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.