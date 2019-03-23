AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.9% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,183,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,871,751,000 after acquiring an additional 660,452 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $281.16 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $235.46 and a one year high of $296.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.1296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

