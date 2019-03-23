Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (HEZU)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter worth about $529,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 30,520.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,906,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,683 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter worth about $363,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,455,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 589.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 277,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 237,230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $31.62.

