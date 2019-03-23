Advisor Group Inc. Grows Holdings in CGI Inc (GIB)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in CGI in the third quarter worth $149,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 100.0% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 36.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of GIB opened at $67.45 on Friday. CGI Inc has a 1 year low of $56.26 and a 1 year high of $68.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. CGI had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CGI Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

