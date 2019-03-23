Advisor Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC (APO)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $28.00 on Friday. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -133.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of ($114.89) million during the quarter. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 19.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Argus reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $145,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 234,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,581,597.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/advisor-group-inc-grows-holdings-in-apollo-global-management-llc-apo.html.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Further Reading: What is an SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.