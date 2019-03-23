Adobe Inc (ADBE) Shares Bought by Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,923 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,910 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.1% of Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $36,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 205 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $259.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $129.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $204.95 and a 1-year high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.25). Adobe had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $781,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 69,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,073,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Shantanu Narayen sold 139,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $34,315,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,607 shares of company stock worth $71,220,683. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Pivotal Research upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.56.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

