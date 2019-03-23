Admiral Group (ADM) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,410

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,440 ($31.88) to GBX 2,410 ($31.49) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Admiral Group to a “sector performer” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,920 ($25.09) price target (down from GBX 2,040 ($26.66)) on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,061.80 ($26.94).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

ADM opened at GBX 2,142 ($27.99) on Thursday. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,823 ($23.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,227 ($29.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 15.66.

In other Admiral Group news, insider David Stevens sold 138,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,102 ($27.47), for a total value of £2,900,760 ($3,790,356.72).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.