Admiral Group (ADM) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,410

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,440 ($31.88) to GBX 2,410 ($31.49) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Admiral Group to a “sector performer” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,920 ($25.09) price target (down from GBX 2,040 ($26.66)) on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,061.80 ($26.94).
ADM opened at GBX 2,142 ($27.99) on Thursday. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,823 ($23.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,227 ($29.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 15.66.
Admiral Group Company Profile
Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.
