Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (ADMP) CFO Robert O. Hopkins Sells 8,900 Shares of Stock

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) CFO Robert O. Hopkins sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $20,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 347,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,186.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. 424,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,087. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADMP. Maxim Group set a $10.00 price target on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,596 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

