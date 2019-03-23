Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) to announce ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.07). Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.56) to ($3.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($1.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.46% and a negative net margin of 384.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

In other news, CEO Gregory T. Went sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $50,488.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,565.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,361 shares of company stock worth $66,816 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMS. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 252.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADMS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.66. 293,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,387. The company has a current ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.