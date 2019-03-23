AcuityAds (AT) Given “Buy” Rating at Aegis

Aegis reiterated their buy rating on shares of AcuityAds (CVE:AT) in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Shares of CVE:AT opened at C$1.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of C$0.59 and a 12-month high of C$1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.51, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AcuityAds (CVE:AT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.219999993567252 EPS for the current year.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital media solutions. It offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to target and connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. The company's platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of digital advertising in real-time using real-time bidding.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.