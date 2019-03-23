Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,116,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,617 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $51,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $643,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Wedbush set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

