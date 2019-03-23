Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Receives $61.77 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.77.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

