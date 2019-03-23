Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Given Hold Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price objective on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold acor rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price objective on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acorda Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $652.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.64. Acorda Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 1,700 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $28,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 635,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,303,006. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 76,875 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,820,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 443,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 161,853 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

