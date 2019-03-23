Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on Aclaris Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.94.

ACRS stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $252.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,315.41% and a negative return on equity of 72.13%. Analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,759,000 after buying an additional 1,103,423 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,278,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after buying an additional 950,781 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,911,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after buying an additional 372,093 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $13,875,000. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $11,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.