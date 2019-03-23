Ace Price Up 2.4% This Week (ACE)

Ace (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Ace has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $364,742.00 worth of Ace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ace token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001606 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ace has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ace alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $736.04 or 0.18331145 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00061979 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000400 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00001434 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Ace Profile

Ace (ACE) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Ace’s total supply is 14,476,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,646,911 tokens. The Reddit community for Ace is /r/TokenStars and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ace’s official website is tokenstars.com/en/ace . Ace’s official Twitter account is @TokenStars and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ace

Ace can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ace using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.