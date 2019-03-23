Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.41). Accelerate Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,564.01% and a negative return on equity of 105.12%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 million.

AXDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of AXDX opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 21.89 and a current ratio of 22.88. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $25.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $313,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

