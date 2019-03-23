ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is Great Point Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 130.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,752,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556,158 shares during the quarter. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 5.6% of Great Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Great Point Partners LLC owned approximately 2.20% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $44,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,018,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,786,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,175,000 after buying an additional 51,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.91.

In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 3.30. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $28.12.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.46 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.56% and a negative return on equity of 77.14%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

