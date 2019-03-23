8,409 Shares in Cummins Inc. (CMI) Acquired by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,825,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,003,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 10,265.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.86.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $155.63 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.40 and a twelve month high of $172.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.33). Cummins had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

In other Cummins news, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Richard Joseph Freeland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,321. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

