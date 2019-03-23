83,557 Shares in Commercial Metals (CMC) Acquired by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,502.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 739,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692,873 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 260.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

CMC opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research set a $25.00 price target on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

