770 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $912,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Union Pacific by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 425,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,451,000 after purchasing an additional 301,079 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 67,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 17,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.78.

Union Pacific stock opened at $160.62 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $126.37 and a 52-week high of $172.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase 150,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

