7,676 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in General Mills by 626.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 15,866 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 99,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 22,129 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP increased its position in General Mills by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 160,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 108,362 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 476.8% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 632,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,645,000 after buying an additional 523,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 118,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $5,730,372.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,891 shares in the company, valued at $9,112,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 7,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $347,396.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,315.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,723 shares of company stock worth $11,812,064 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $55.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the stock a “buy gis” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on General Mills from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.59 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

