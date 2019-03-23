736,702 Shares in Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (MDRR) Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 736,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,409,000. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Medalist Diversified REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Medalist Diversified REIT stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. Medalist Diversified REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/736702-shares-in-medalist-diversified-reit-inc-mdrr-acquired-by-colony-group-llc.html.

Medalist Diversified REIT Profile

There is no company description available for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.