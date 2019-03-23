$73.90 Million in Sales Expected for Exfo Inc (EXFO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will post sales of $73.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exfo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $74.80 million. Exfo posted sales of $64.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Exfo will report full year sales of $292.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.60 million to $298.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $307.10 million, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $315.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exfo.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.10 million. Exfo had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 8.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exfo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Exfo from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $6.00 price target on shares of Exfo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.29.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Exfo has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exfo stock. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Exfo worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

