$70.09 Million in Sales Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report sales of $70.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.00 million and the highest is $85.81 million. LivePerson posted sales of $58.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $287.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $285.92 million to $288.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $339.41 million, with estimates ranging from $334.77 million to $345.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LivePerson.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.91 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 10.02%.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.56 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. B. Riley set a $32.00 price objective on LivePerson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.09.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 45,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $827,816.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,965.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 47,399 shares of company stock valued at $865,901 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in LivePerson by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 818.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in LivePerson by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -122.61 and a beta of 1.19. LivePerson has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $29.61.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.