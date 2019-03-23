6,381 Shares in Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) Purchased by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Bemis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Bemis by 4,490.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,646,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,294 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Bemis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bemis by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bemis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMS shares. ValuEngine raised Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bemis in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Bemis from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bemis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

NYSE BMS opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.76. Bemis Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.04 million. Bemis had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bemis Company, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Bemis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Bemis’s payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

About Bemis

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded and thermoformed plastic packaging products.

