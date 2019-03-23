5,250 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Purchased by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Selective Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 21.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 149,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $6,513,033.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,097 shares in the company, valued at $16,988,724.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 38,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $1,598,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,526 shares of company stock valued at $13,704,089. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.89.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $41.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

