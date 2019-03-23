$41.11 Million in Sales Expected for Aphria Inc (APHA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) will report $41.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.82 million to $60.39 million. Aphria posted sales of $8.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 403.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year sales of $129.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $192.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $469.17 million, with estimates ranging from $216.34 million to $659.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aphria.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.58 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APHA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aphria in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. CIBC began coverage on Aphria in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight Capital downgraded Aphria to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Aphria in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cormark set a $15.00 price objective on Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Aphria stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. Aphria has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 4.20.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

