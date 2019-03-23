$4.05 Million in Sales Expected for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SENS) will announce sales of $4.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Senseonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.04 million to $4.05 million. Senseonics posted sales of $2.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Senseonics will report full-year sales of $27.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.47 million to $28.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $68.12 million, with estimates ranging from $55.92 million to $80.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Senseonics.

NASDAQ SENS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,144. Senseonics has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.29.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

