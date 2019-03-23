3M (MMM) PT Lowered to $199.00 at Morgan Stanley

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $199.00 in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, reissued a sell rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.65.

Get 3M alerts:

3M stock traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.66. 2,716,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. 3M has a 12 month low of $176.87 and a 12 month high of $224.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $1.44 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 4,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.34, for a total value of $942,472.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,783,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 13,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,699,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 230,458 shares in the company, valued at $46,091,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,551 shares of company stock worth $14,335,468 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in 3M by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.