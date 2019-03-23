3M Co (MMM) Position Cut by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC decreased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,048 shares during the period. 3M makes up 2.4% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned about 0.06% of 3M worth $67,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in 3M by 17,350.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,897,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 3M by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,042,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,879,000 after purchasing an additional 430,262 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,681,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,048,000 after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 5.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,899,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $400,289,000 after purchasing an additional 91,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in 3M by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,764,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 4,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.34, for a total transaction of $942,472.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,783,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joaquin Delgado sold 4,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.30, for a total transaction of $1,015,148.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,191 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,494.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,551 shares of company stock worth $14,335,468. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.65.

NYSE:MMM opened at $204.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $117.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. 3M Co has a one year low of $176.87 and a one year high of $224.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

