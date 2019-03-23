38,868 Shares in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,678,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,442,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,718,000 after acquiring an additional 962,129 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 306.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,872,000 after acquiring an additional 954,334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,994,000 after acquiring an additional 871,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,078.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,181,000 after acquiring an additional 596,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $395,213.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,197.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $408,978.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,455,884 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.17. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Dougherty & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

