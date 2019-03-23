3,201 Shares in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,201 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $233,661.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at $439,699.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Ogden Fairhurst sold 76,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.25, for a total value of $13,620,260.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,249,437. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $186.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.53. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $153.13 and a 1 year high of $190.88.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 104.38% and a net margin of 28.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Mcdonald’s to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.11.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

