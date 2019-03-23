3,109 Shares in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV) Purchased by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,109 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,288,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,140,000 after acquiring an additional 119,229 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 2,200,384 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,398,000 after acquiring an additional 747,510 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 434.6% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,132,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 920,900 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 621,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 164,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 571,839 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. 13.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUV opened at $9.77 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

