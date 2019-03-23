28,165 Shares in Spotify (SPOT) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Spotify to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Spotify from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.79.
Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
About Spotify
Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.
