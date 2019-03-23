25,000 Shares in Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) Purchased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Covanta by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,453 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,089,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,613,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,161,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 28.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 208,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVA stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.36. Covanta Holding Corp has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Covanta had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

In other news, EVP Castro Michael Joseph De bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 78,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,186.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CVA shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Covanta from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

