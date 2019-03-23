$2.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Campbell Soup (CPB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will post $2.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.47 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $9.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $10.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.68 billion to $10.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Campbell Soup had a positive return on equity of 55.51% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Bank of America set a $31.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 51.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $44.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

