$2.06 Million in Sales Expected for Adomani Inc (ADOM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) will report sales of $2.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adomani’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63 million. Adomani reported sales of $460,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 347.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Adomani will report full year sales of $16.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $17.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $40.22 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $40.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adomani.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Adomani from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Adomani in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

Adomani stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,143. Adomani has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

About Adomani

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

