1st Source (SRCE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SRCE. BidaskClub lowered shares of 1st Source from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of 1st Source from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

SRCE stock opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. 1st Source has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth about $12,670,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,820,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,225,000 after purchasing an additional 36,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth about $827,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

