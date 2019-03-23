1832 Asset Management L.P. Takes $1.60 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.71, for a total value of $603,904.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,616.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $343,668.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WLTW. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank raised Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $174.61 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52 week low of $134.50 and a 52 week high of $187.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.06). Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

